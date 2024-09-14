During his visit to Macedonia, German official Mark Speich acknowledged that the people of the country are right to feel frustrated by the endless EU integration delays. Speich, who is State Secretary for European and International Affairs of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, is visiting Macedonia for political and business meetings.

The process of integration has lasted for 20 years and there is still no outcome, which understandably causes frustrations. The best way forward is to speed up this process and Germany could play a key role here, Speich said.

He also discussed potential for work and education in Germany for Macedonian citizens. The State Secretary said that the goal is not to generate brain drain but to have the Macedonians who have lived in Germany become leaders in connecting the two countries and generating economic opportunities.