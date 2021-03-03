Four patients died of Covid-19 during the past day, the Healthcare Ministry informed, rising the total death toll of the pandemic to 3,156. Over 800 people were diagnosed with the virus, which is one of the highest results in recent time.

The new cases come out of 3,312 total tests conducted in the past 24 hours. Most of them were diagnosed in Skopje (359), followed by Kumanovo and Ohrid (38 each). Kavadarci continues to suffer from a high infection rate with 36 new cases – same number that were diagnosed in Tetovo and Prilep.

The increase in new cases, believed to be driven up by the spread of the UK strain of the virus, put the number of active cases in the country above 9,000 again and it is now estimated at 9,203. Skopje has about half of all active cases, Prilep has 643, while Kavadarci has a little over 600. Tetovo and Kumanovo have over 300 cases.