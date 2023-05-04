The split in the ruling DUI – AA – SDSM coalition is worsening again, as senior Alliance of Albanians (AA) official Arben Fetai accused DUI leader Ali Ahmeti of being “the greatest evil in this country over the past 21 years”. AA recently joined the Government, urged by DUI, after its leader Arben Taravari was apparently bribed to join the coalition. But Ahmeti continues to lose popular support – evident by the recent incident at a monument to fighters of his UCK guerrilla army, where a parent shooed him away rather than allow him to lay flowers at his son’s grave.

– Ali Ahmeti is the greatest evil in this country. DUI can’t reform without him leaving the party, and he can’t be a partner, except in momentary strategic interests. As soon as the constitutional crisis is overcome, DUI must go in opposition where it will reform, said Fetai, who leads the European integration committee in the Alliance of Albanians.