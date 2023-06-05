When the president of a country suggests violation of the Constitution, and signs decrees on laws which violate the Constitution, then there is nothing else to be expected from that person, the Socialist Party of Macedonia (SPM) reacted on Monday.

“Pendarovski degrades himself with statements not befitting of him, as the proposal to start the procedure for the constitutional amendments without securing the qualified majority first. The SPM assesses that he is blackmailed and that his decisions are in violation of the positive laws, which leaves a negative public impression of his low capacity and the emphasized indisposition in executing thee highest office in the country. His attempt to impose a policy of subordination and subjugation to other countries”, the SPM reaction reads.