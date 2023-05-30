The Socialist Party of Macedonia assesses that the SDSM labeling of politicians as “for” or “against” the EU is ridiculous, even indolent.

“The Macedonian citizens’ orientation toward the European Union is clear. The support for EU membership is decreasing because of the EU’s inconsiderate attitude towards the Macedonians and the humiliation they have to swallow for several years”, reads SPM reaction.

SPM reiterates its position that the Government, in fact, has an anti-EU orientation, with Kovacevski and his team presenting the largest obstacle for Macedonia to intensify the EU integration process,” the SPM statement reads.