The Healthcare Ministry is preparing sports halls in several cities across the country for vaccination points.

Macedonia currently conducts mass vaccination only in Skopje, in the Boris Trajkovski sports hall, which has capacity of about 3,000 people a day. Even that is stretching the supply of vaccines in which the country has lagged far behind its neighbors, but some greater quantities have been announced in the coming weeks. Other cities conduct vaccinations in their local public hospitals, but currently, sports halls in Ohrid, Bitola, Kavadarci, Stip, Kumanovo and Tetovo are being prepared in anticipation of the arrival of the new batches of vaccines.