The SSM union is calling for a general strike after it failed to reach agreement with the ORM association of employers to raise the minimum wage to 18,000 denars (300 EUR).
Darko Dimovski from SSM said that during the three hours long negotiations, the unions were able to reach agreement with the Government, but the employers wouldn’t budge.
We negotiated three hours, and when our arguments, from SSM and the other unions, prevailed, the employers came out with a new proposal in the last minute. ORM is only trying to buy time until Friday with some pretend solution, Dimovski said.
