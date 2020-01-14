The interim Deputy Public Administration Minister Nevena Stamenkovska met with the KSS confederation of unions, to discuss the reports of pressures public sector employees are faced with by the ruling SDSM party in the run up to the elections on April 12th.

Union representatives are being fired, their members are pressured in all manners imaginable, and they face uncertainty due to the frequent changes in the laws. I will follow up with a request to the heads of public institutions to respect the laws and to cease their intimidation and threats, Stamenkovska said after her meeting with KSS head Blagoja Ralpovski.

Stamenkovska was appointed to the MIOA Ministry, which is in charge of public administration and information techonology, in order to make sure this crucial department is not abused in favor of the ruling SDSM party in the run up to the elections.