The general situation of state and public sector employees is very bad and worrying, and officials are bypassing the law and methodology for adopting an annual employment plan, the additional Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Information Society and Administration Nevenka Stamenkovska-Stojkovski said on Monday.

The Government Secretariat-General for 2019 has submitted an annual employment plan according to the methodology and has received approval from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Information Society and Administration for the employment of 38 persons. During the year, without adhering to the law, they give approval for 57 new employments without a functional analysis, that is, for 75 new employments with a third request to change the plan. The natural outflow of employees in the institution is only three people on the basis of retirement, Stamenkovska-Stojkovski said.

The proportional filling of jobs based on the natural outflow of employees in administration, as she said, is in the spirit of the Law on Civil Servants, the Law on Public Sector Employees and the Methodology, and that the Ministry of Information Society and Administration is directly responsible for the consistent application of these two laws, but instead it was the creator and facilitator of the whole process.

