Nevenka Stamenkovska – Stojkovski, the newly appointed interim Deputy Minister in the department of public administration (MIOA) said that she will order that all recent hires in the public administration are re-examined. Faced with early elections and the added scrutiny of having a caretaker Government, officials from the ruling SDSM party were massively announcing new job openings across the public administration in the months ahead of Zoran Zaev’s resignation as Prime Minister.

This expansion of nepotism eroded the quality of public sector employees and promoted relatives of officials ahead of actual professionals. We are putting an end to this right now. We will fight nepotism and partisan influences in the public administration and we will focus on having quality, professional, trained people leading Macedonia toward the European Union, said Stamenkovska.

She is one of the five ministers and deputy ministers appointed to the interim Government from the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, with the task of making sure the public administration and the police are not abused in favor of the ruling SDSM party – as they were in the past two and a half years. Stamenkovska will be able to veto decisions by the SDSM appointed MIOA Minister Damjan Mancevski, who in the past defended the epidemic of nepotistic hiring by his party.