The Government issued a decree that relaxes the evening and weekend curfew.

As of Thursday, citizens can go outside between 5h and 19h every work day. Exceptions continue to apply to the elderly and the young – people over 67 can leave their homes between 5h and 12h, while those under 18 can do se between 13h and 19h. This is meant to keep the two categories of citizens apart to reduce the danger of spreading the coronavirus.

Over the weekends, the lockdown begins on Saturday at 15h and ends on Monday at 5h. The elderly can go out on Saturday between 5h and 11h, and the young – between 12h and 15h.

This is the first relaxation of the curfew measures so far.