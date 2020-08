Macedonia

Finance Minister Angelovska accused of using inside information to withdraw her large deposit in the now failed Eurostandard Bank

Finance Minister Nina Angelovska withdrew her sizable deposit in the Eurostandard Bank in the first half of the year, as the bank was declining. Angelovska held a total of 250.000 EUR in the bank, way above the 30.000 EUR limit that is protected by the savings fund, and would have likely lost most of...