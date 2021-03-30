The Healthcare Ministry is preparing to begin its first inoculation of the general population tomorrow, after Macedonia finally received some vaccines through the Covax mechanism. So far, only medical professionals were vaccinated with about 11,000 Pfizer and Sputnik vaccines that were given to the country.

Macedonia now has 24,000 Astra Zeneca vaccines distributed through Covax, as well as several thousand of additional Sputnik vaccines, and finally the long awaited vaccination of citizens will begin. There are nearly 6,000 citizens aged over 77 who registered through the online system set up by the Ministry and they will be invited to receive the Astra Zeneca vaccine, as will some of the patients with existing illnesses registered through their general practitioners.

Today the vaccines are being distributed across the country and initially vaccination will begin in Skopje, Prilep, Ohrid, Gostivar, Stip and other cities. On Friday, Tetovo, Struga, Negotino, Kriva Palanka… will be added to the list.