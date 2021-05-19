Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce set early June as the period when he expects the arrival of 500,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine. Despite the fact that this vaccine is reportedly less effective then vaccines from other producers, it will likely become the main option available in Macedonia, where currently the Sinopharm vaccine is used for the bulk of vaccinations.

Filipce said that Pfizer is still not delivering vaccines in line with the agreed dynamic, but that he still expects a total of 100,000 doses in June. He also dismissed the threat of Russia disrupting its deliveries of the Sputnik vaccine, which is popular in the country, because of the latest expulsion of a Russian diplomat from the Embassy in Skopje – allegedly over improper activities.