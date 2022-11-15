VMRO-DPMNE today revealed additional details about officials appointed by the Government to the state run air traffic control institutions, and the enormous salaries they were receiving. The revelations are coming on the back of a major scandal, where it was revealed that the M-NAV agency management were trying to rig the competition for the open jobs in the agency in favor of their children and party supporters.

Ivica Tomovski from VMRO-DPMNE revealed that Tomislav Tuntev, director of the Agency for civilian air traffic is receiving a salary of 3,300 EUR per month – almost seven times above the national average. “We haven’t heard from Tuntev since he assumed his office and we haven’t heard about what he is actually doing at his job”, Tomovski said.

He pointed to other officials in public or semi-public institutions and companies, who receive lavish salaries. Nikola Ljushev, appointed as board member to the Macedonian Telekom, receives 11,500 EUR per month. Ljupco Zikov, a former journalist close to SDSM, who was named an official in the state run MEPSO energy company, receives a salary of 80,000 denars per month, Tomovski added.