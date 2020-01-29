The bonuses received by SPO prosecutors and all their associates will be audited by the State Audit Office, the Chief State Auditor, Maksim Acevski informed on Wednesday.

The audit will be conducted by a team of three auditors starting February 1, 2020.

We had several coordination meetings with representatives of the Public Prosecutor’s Office to obtain all the documentation. It is documentation marked as “classified information” and conditions must be created for their proper storage in our premises. The audit team has been established and is included in the annual work program and after completion of the audit you will be properly informed, said Acevski.