We are familiar with the reports and closely monitoring the situation, a State Department spokesperson told Voice of America over the escape of former secret police chief Saso Mijalkov.

An international arrest warrant was issued after Saso Mijalkov, has not been available to law enforcement officials and the police failed to find him and give the house arrest order, which was submitted to the Skopje Criminal Court by the prosecution.

The court order for his house arrest came ahead of the verdict on the massive wiretapping scandal in which Mijalkov is the principal suspect and defendant. The verdict in the “Target-Fortress” case is expected on Friday.