The Counselor of the U.S. Department of State, Derek Chollet, arrived in Skopje this morning, where he was welcomed by Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski in front of the government plateau.

Chollet and Kovacevski will discuss several issues, including energy, the economy and the fight against corruption.

The purpose of Chollet’s visit to the Western Balkans, as previously announced by the State Department, is to reaffirm the permanent commitment of the United States to peace, stability and prosperity in the Western Balkans.

His visit to the country is part of the Balkan tour, during which he will also visit Kosovo and Serbia.

US Ambassador to the country Angela Aggeler said on Monday that the US plans to reaffirm common priorities such as the fight against corruption and that it will remain a priority for Washington and will raise several issues during the visit of Department of State Counselor Derek Chollet.