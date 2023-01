Counselor of the State Department Derek Chollet will travel to Macedonia, Kosovo, and Serbia on January 11-13, aiming to underscore the enduring U.S. commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in the Western Balkans.

On January 11, Chollet will be in Skopje, with a special inter-agency delegation. He is scheduled to meet with government officials and discuss several issues, including energy, economy and fight against corruption.