The United States are in regular communication with Government officials on matters of mutual concern, the US State Department told Voice of America, when asked about concerns raised by Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski. Mickoski is warning that the DUI party, recently disenfranchised after 16 years in power, will try to destabilize the country this autumn.

In his most recent comments on the issue, Mickoski said that DUI officials who have made significant fortunes through corruption are trying to recruit troublemakers on the ground and to destabilize inter-ethnic relations in Macedonia.