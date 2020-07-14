Oliver Derkoski, head of the State Electoral Commission, warned the voters not to scribble comments on the ballots or cross out the word “North” from the imposed name of the country.
Activists and supporters of a ruling party which imposed the name change have been sharing ostensibly “patriotic” calls online, urging voters to not only vote for opposition parties who oppose the name change, but also cross out the word “North” or add “Never North” on the ballot as a form of protest.
The only legitimate ballot is the one that has the number in front of the party list clearly circled, with no other comments. Anything else is a spoilt ballot and is inadmissible, Derkoski warned the public, calling on voters to be careful, not to be lured by such campaigns and throw away their votes.
