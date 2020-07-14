Oliver Derkoski, head of the State Electoral Commission, warned the voters not to scribble comments on the ballots or cross out the word “North” from the imposed name of the country.

Activists and supporters of a ruling party which imposed the name change have been sharing ostensibly “patriotic” calls online, urging voters to not only vote for opposition parties who oppose the name change, but also cross out the word “North” or add “Never North” on the ballot as a form of protest.