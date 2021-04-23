After Prime Minister Zoran Zaev dismissed the director of the State Market Inspectorate, Stojko Paunovski, who refused to hire new people in the institution under the Framework Agreement, and with inadequate education, the employees of the Inspectorate react, who share the same view with Paunovski, reacted.
They say the director only wants professionalism and thanks to him the institution gained reputation and dignity.
The spokesperson of the State Market Inspectorate, Aleksandra Koteli, told MMS that all employees back Paunovski’s position and that a petition has been launched to change the decision for his dismissal.
In the history of the existence of the Market Inspectorate, there has never been such a capable personal, moral and ethical capacity as Paunovski. The conditions created by Paunovski in just three years are conditions that will be used by employees for many years to come. From the purchase of vehicles, reconstruction of facilities, as well as increasing the number of staff. The quality of the institution, he raised the reputation to a very high level, and the large number of results speaks for that. What is happening at the moment is a process of collecting signatures of many inspectors on the petition in order to have a meeting with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to hear the opinion and attitude of employees on how our institution works and the differences before and after Paunovski. I believe that our voice will be heard. This happened unexpectedly and we have the full support of all employees, says Koteli.
