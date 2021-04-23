After Prime Minister Zoran Zaev dismissed the director of the State Market Inspectorate, Stojko Paunovski, who refused to hire new people in the institution under the Framework Agreement, and with inadequate education, the employees of the Inspectorate react, who share the same view with Paunovski, reacted.

They say the director only wants professionalism and thanks to him the institution gained reputation and dignity.

The spokesperson of the State Market Inspectorate, Aleksandra Koteli, told MMS that all employees back Paunovski’s position and that a petition has been launched to change the decision for his dismissal.