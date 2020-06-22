The 8-day state of emergency declared by President Stevo Pendarovski to ensure continual preparations for the July 15 elections expires on Monday.

The last, fifth in a row, state of emergency was declared on June 15 after leader of the ruling SDSM Zoran Zaev and leader of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski reached an agreement to hold the early parliamentary elections on July 15.

President Pendarovski said the decision to declare a state of emergency was made towards ensuring continual preparations for the elections, especially the enforcement of measures for protection of public health during the electoral process, in time of a COVID-19 pandemic. The 8-day state of emergency was to be used solely for the required election-related decisions and protocols, with a focus on the measures protecting public health.

The early parliamentary election was initially to be held on April 12 but due to the coronavirus crisis and the first state of emergency declared in March, election-related activities were suspended by a government decree. Following several weeks of failed talks, consultations, as well as leaders’ meetings hosted by the President, the ruling party and the opposition finally reached an agreement for the election to be held on July 15.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), 15 coalitions and parties with 1,598 candidates will take part in the election.

The election campaign will be launched on Wednesday – June 24. Heads of the MP candidates signed the Code for fair and democratic election and stressed their commitment to abide by COVID-19 protective measures to ensure public health safety.

In line with SEC revised timetable, election silence begins at midnight on July 12 and the election campaign ends.

According to the timetable, COVID-19 patients, people in isolation and self-isolation will vote on July 13, while the homebound, infirm and aged on July 14. July 15 is Election Day, starting at 7 am and ending at 9 pm.