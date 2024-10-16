High prosecutor Mustafa Hajrulahi accused chief state prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski of influencing his actions in a high profile case involving the disgraced former Special Prosecutor’s Office. The case investigates whether former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva illegally paid out hefty bonuses to her team, which was involved in political persecution of the VMRO-DPMNE party.

Kocevski called me by phone and told me to be careful regarding the actions of the high prosecutor’s office. He wanted to prevent the option of giving the VMRO-DPMNE party the status of a damaged party. I responded that the case is assigned to a prosecutor and that he will refer to me, but that I can’t interfere in his work, Hajrulahi told Kanal 5 TV.