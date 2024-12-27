State prosecutors today decided to open an investigation into the publicly made revelation by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski that he was placed under surveillance by the SDSM – DUI regime. Mickoski made the revelation during the Parliament questions session on Thursday, adding that his family was also followed by secret service agents.

These reports were being prepared in 2020, which was an election year. Consider this, one of the security agencies prepared reports that I’m allegedly suspected of organizing and funding terrorist organizations, and did not even inform the Interior Ministry about this. At the time technical Interior Minister was the VMRO-DPMNE nominee Nake Culev. The report was an attempt to provide an excuse to put me, as leader of the largest political party in the country, under physical surveillance, Mickoski said.

The Prime Minister added that the Government is preparing a thorough process to reform the security services, based on the experiences of Slovenia and Croatia. This may include the merging of the large ANB secret service and the smaller AR foreign service, that is under the auspices of the President.