State prosecutors are ignoring the warning from Ziadin Sela, leader of the Alliance of Albanians party, that schools ran by principals appointed by the DUI party, are used to mine crypto currencies.

Using public institutions to mine crypto became a rampant problem. Corrupt officials are installing mining rigs in public institutions and are using the “free” electric supply. One case was discovered in the GTC shopping mall in Skopje where the electricity bills are paid collectively, and another – in the Macedonian Post Office.

Sela warns that the situation is the same in schools in majority Albanian parts of the country where the DUI party appoints the principals. The OJO service of state prosecutors called on Sela to give any evidence he has to them, and is not indicating any intention to investigate the allegation themselves.