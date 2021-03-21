State resources for party purposes: SDSM holds vote in municipalities and culture centers Macedonia 21.03.2021 / 17:28 SDSM abuses state institutions to elect a party president. So Muhamed Zekiri boasted that he voted in the culture center in Avtokomanda. There was a party-state vote in the Council of the Municipality of Tetovo, as well as in the Culture center. sdsmcongress Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 18.03.2021 SDSM gov’t with the largest number of no confidence motions against gov’t officials: After Dimitrov, Maricic, Nikolovski and Filipce are next Macedonia 13.03.2021 Poll shows VMRO in steady lead, SDSM losing ground News 09.03.2021 SDSM and DUI are trying to avoid added security checks for the October elections Macedonia News Filipce: Coronavirus curfew remains in force, additional restrictions possible Zaev voted “for” or “against” himself Our diaspora is the best in the world, says Grubi informing that 99,500 citizens abroad have registered in the census survey so far SDSM is conducting elections and a census, while today the country records 25 deaths and 642 new Covid-19 cases Pandov: We will not accept prisons to be full of patriots, and corrupt criminals to travel to Mexico and Dubai Elections in SDSM same as elections held in North Korea Curfew ends Monday, new restrictions to be imposed if necessary VMRO-DPMNE’s Patriotic Institute and Youth Forces Union to stage protest under the motto “Gathering for Freedom” .
