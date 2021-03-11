The State Statistical Office (SSO) denied Thursday media reports it has asked for a postponement of the Census due to the coronavirus situation.
SSO informs that they are preparing for the field census activities, which are taking place in accordance with the planned deadlines.
All measures according to the Protocol adopted by the Commission for Infectious Diseases and the Government are respected and they guarantee the safety of all participants in the census. The census will start on April 1, 2021, said SSO.
