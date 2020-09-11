The Bulgaria Friendship Treaty refers to joint history that brings the two nations together. In a Europe of the 21st century, the right to self-determination and self-declaration cannot be disputed, Deputy PM for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov told Radio Free Europe.

The statement comes after Bulgarian Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov said his country would block the first EU intergovernmental conference with Macedonia if the Joint Multidisciplinary Expert Commission for Historical and Education Issues failed to agree on open aspects.

Considering the vision for a common European future, Dimitrov is convinced that joint work is needed for decisions that provide for respect and dignity of both sides.

This is responsible and mature politics, these are European values. Statements that cause insult or anxiety with neighbors are not helpful. History will remember us by the way we treated the future, notes Dimitrov.

According to him, acceptance of the past and the present, a noble process that has been launched with Bulgaria, must be based on this right, both for the heroes from the past and for current generations.

He adds that the Treaty refers to mutual respect and friendship, as well as Bulgaria’s support on Macedonia’s road to EU accession.