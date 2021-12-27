Stefan Bogoev, the former Mayor of Karpos, is also mentioned as a possible new Vice President of the SDSM party.

New party leader Dimitar Kovacevski is set to nominate the new leadership of the party this evening. One initial leak had a list of unknown party officials as the likely Vice Presidents.

But now Lokalno, an outlet close to SDSM, is reporting that Bogoev will also be on the list. Bogoev was close to Zaev during the Colored Revolution period and was involved in the major Racket scandal. He withdrew from the mayoral race in Karpos, which ended up being one of the worst in the series of defeats SDSM suffered in the local elections in October.

Meanwhile, several former officials from the Branko Crvenkovski wing of the party are rumored to be returning to SDSM. These include Igor Ivanovski – Shema, who would be head of a newly formed Council for creation of policies and doctor Andrej Petrov.