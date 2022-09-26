Honestly, in the past period, we have seen several developments in the City of Skopje where we, as mayors of the Skopje municipalities, are directly or indirectly involved. I specifically had last week, when I was not invited by the Mayor of the City of Skopje to the start of the reconstruction of “Pero Nakov” Street. Although I must emphasize that the Municipality of Gazi Baba was involved in all the procedures for starting the implementation of this large project, which particularly interests the residents of the Municipality of Gazi Baba, said Boban Stefkovski, Mayor of the Municipality of Gazi Baba in an interview with TV Alfa.

Stefkovski added that the Municipality of Gazi Baba was involved in all procedures of the project, which is of importance to the residents, but when it came to the start of implementation, he was not invited by the Mayor of the City of Skopje.

As I said, the Municipality of Gazi Baba was involved in all procedures from requests through urban and local communities to the conclusion of an agreement for inter-municipal cooperation, i.e. making a decision on inter-municipal cooperation and issuing all those accompanying approvals for starting a project, explained Stefkovski.

He pointed out that there is also a breakthrough on the “Croatia” boulevard, which is extremely important for relieving the traffic on the Zelezara, Avtokomanda, Keramidnica with Center and the rest of the municipalities sections. And he hopes that the City of Skopje will fulfill this and other promises made to the citizens of Gazi Baba Municipality.