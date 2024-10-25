Environment Minister Izet Mexhiti announced new steps to reduce air pollution in Macedonia, mainly by changing the types of heating fuels that are used and reducing emissions from transportation.

As part of the IPA 3 program, focused on reducing air pollution in Skopje, Bitola, Tetovo and Kumanovo, we will replace the heating systems in 70 public offices, we will purchase 6 environmentally friendly buses in Skopje and plant 6,000 trees, Mexhiti said.

The Ministry is also finishing a map of the main air polluters in 17 municipalities, that will help determine the next steps to tackle this problem. Mexhiti added that, with the help of the EU, work is beginning to build a central waste treatment facility in the eastern and north-eastern part of the country, with six by-stations.