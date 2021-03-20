We can easily say that this is the third wave. The the Infectious Diseases Clinic is at near full capacity, the director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic, Milena Stevanovic, told the “360 Degrees” show.

On the show, Stevanovic also spoke about the difference in the clinical picture and symptoms in patients in whom the UK strain of the virus has been detected. She says she can’t tell if mortality is higher than the original strain, but notes that patients with the UK coronavirus strain have significantly higher fevers.