The Director of the Clinic for Infectious Diseases Milena Stevanovik told a news coneference that almost 50 per cent of the Covid-19 patients who died at the clinic were taken to the hospital in later stages of the disease after spending over a week at home trying to recover without consulting their GPs.

Of the total number of over 470 hospitalized patients, we have 90 patients with a fatal outcome. Most patients were taken to the hospital after spending 10-15 days at home trying to recover without consulting their GPs. Our math is that at least 50% of the dead patients in our clinic were taken to the hospital in later stages of the disease and I believe that the outcome could have been different only if they had been taken to the clinic on time, Stevanovic said.