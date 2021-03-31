There is no concrete answer from the Macedonian authorities whether and when the border with Greece will be opened. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told “Sitel” that they are in constant communication with the Greek authorities and are working on finding a common solution.

Both sides are closely monitoring the epidemiological situation and the vaccination process in both countries, and decision to open the borders will be based on the situation.

The interest of the two neighboring countries is the development of tourism and the economy that contributes to improving the living standards of the citizens of both countries, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.