epa08520646 A view of cars going through the 'Evzoni' border crossing between North Macedonia and Greece, near the southern city of Gevgelija, North Macedonia, 01 July. Greece reopened the Evzoni border crossing with North Macedonia to EU citizens and from 14 other countries which are on a list approved by EU authorities. All travelers arriving to Greece are required to fill a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) at least 48 hours before check-in. The form is part of the country's planning for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and will allow authorities to create barcodes for travelers so that testing of new arrivals can be targeted. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

There is no concrete answer from the Macedonian authorities whether and when the border with Greece will be opened. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told “Sitel” that they are in constant communication with the Greek authorities and are working on finding a common solution.

Both sides are closely monitoring the epidemiological situation and the vaccination process in both countries, and decision to open the borders will be based on the situation.