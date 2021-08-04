Prime Minister Zoran Zaev announced on Monday after the fires in Kocani that a decision will be made tomorrow to service the firefighting planes.

The planes are grounded, the Government will try to pass a decision for swift procurement from Croatia for servicing and it will do it tomorrow to avoid all those slow procedures after the public procurement, said Zaev on Monday.

But two days have passed and still there is no such decision. The government will hold a session today, but the item for servicing the aircraft is not on the agenda.

However, the government told “Republika” that at the last moment there may be a change in the agenda and this item can still be discussed.

The firefighting planes were procured from Spain by the previous government but have been grounded and non-serviced for several years.