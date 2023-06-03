It remains unclear when and in what form will the two main political leaders meet – Hristijan Mickoski (VMRO-DPMNE) and Dimitar Kovacevski (SDSM) are preparing for a meeting to discuss the Bulgarian demands for constitutional amendments and a solution needs to be found during the summer, or Macedonia may be left out of the EU accession process while Albania moves ahead.
A stumbling issue is that Kovacevski wants a broader meeting, while Mickoski insists they meet one on one – saying that earlier broad meetings were unproductive.
My experience is that nothing gets agreed in broader meetings, Mickoski said. Arguments from SDSM are that there will be different accounts of what was agreed at the meeting, unless more people are included, underlining the lack of trust.
Comments are closed for this post.