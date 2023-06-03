It remains unclear when and in what form will the two main political leaders meet – Hristijan Mickoski (VMRO-DPMNE) and Dimitar Kovacevski (SDSM) are preparing for a meeting to discuss the Bulgarian demands for constitutional amendments and a solution needs to be found during the summer, or Macedonia may be left out of the EU accession process while Albania moves ahead.

A stumbling issue is that Kovacevski wants a broader meeting, while Mickoski insists they meet one on one – saying that earlier broad meetings were unproductive.