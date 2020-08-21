It’s still unclear whether the SDSM – DUI coalition will attempt to convene a session of Parliament today, after their failure to elect a new Speaker yesterday.

The session planned for Thursday was called off amid an apparent rebellion in DUI, where members of Parliament are not satisfied with their share of the spoils of the coalition with SDSM, BESA and DPA. As the coalition has just 62 votes, and the bare minimum to elect a Speaker and form a Government is 61, every rebellion causes a major disruption.

It is possible that, if 20 members of Parliament propose a new Speaker (expected to be the incumbent Talat Xhaferi) a session could begin at noon.