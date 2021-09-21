The management of the Stip general hospital is trying to remove all patients from the improvised container ward – a unit of the same type to the one that burnt down in Tetovo on September 8th, killing 15 patients and visitors. But because of issues with fire prevention system in the main hospital building, the patients still have to remain in the risky, “plastic” unit.

We used to have a system made of extinguishers in the main building, and now we installing an early detection system with sprinklers. But we need to clear out the hospital before we can install it, said hospital director Alen Georgiev.

There are 51 patients treated in the improvised ward. Like patients in the other remaining such units across the country, they are anxious to be moved to another, safer unit, given how quickly the Tetovo hospital burnt to the ground.