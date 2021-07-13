Large parts of Stip were left without water for more than 24 hours, starting on Sunday. The shortage happened as Macedonia is experiencing a major heatwave, with temperature highs reaching 40 degrees.
Municipal authorities blamed the citizens for the shortage, claiming that it was caused by high consumption. Igor Eftimov from VMRO-DPMNE said that this type of shifting the blame is unacceptable.
Instead of sharing videos blaming the citizens for the situation, the Isar public water utility company needs to finally begin providing quality service, Eftimov said.
