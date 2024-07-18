Stip – Negotino road closed because of fire Macedonia 18.07.2024 / 10:57 Traffic along the Negotino – Stip regional road is closed due to a major forest fire. The fire is active near the village of Pepeliste. fireroad Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 02.07.2024 Helicopters used to put out a fire near Krusevo Economy 05.05.2024 SDSM officials took a pre-election drive along a road whose construction they delayed for eight years World 25.01.2024 Twelve held over central China fire that killed dozens, reports state media Macedonia News Forest fires: Macedonia reduced to asking neighbors for help after years of neglect Mickoski will actively participate in the events of the Summit of the European Political Community tomorrow The Public Prosecutor’s Office claims: Family ties did not influence the decision on bonuses in the SJO Visits by Siljanovska Davkova to army personnel fighting fires close to Negotino FM Mucunski is on the phone with peers who are willing to assist in fighting wildfires Mitsotakis: Greece oversees the European course of Skopje We couldn’t because of our schedules, Mickoski explains his lack of meeting with Mitsotakis in Washington Minor Earthquake in Skopje Causes Mild Tremors .
