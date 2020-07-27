Stip comes in second in the country after the capital Skopje according to the number of new COVID-19 cases after 29 confirmed cases were registered in the city in east Macedonia.

As there are a total of 409 active cases in Stip, local epidemiologists said they don’t expect the number to drop soon.

Our team today alone collected 100 smears, some of them are new, some are part of regular check ups. Smears are also taken from people who are considered suspected cases, said Stip-based doctor Marija Dimitrova.

Furthermore, Stip in the past 24 hours didn’t register patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

Epidemiologists call on the citizens to adhere to the measures, most notably to wear masks, maintain distance and wash hand frequently.