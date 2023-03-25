The MP of the Democratic Party of the Serbs, Ivan Stoiljkovic, in the interview with “Republika”, describes the pressure on Macedonia to include the Bulgarians in the Constitution as “a cherry on top of the icing on the cake, and under the icing, there is a mine and we should swallow it more easily”.

This is not about including the Bulgarians in the Constitution, but about the documents that became part of the negotiating framework. If we delete all the parts of the negotiating framework, tomorrow we can include the Bulgarians in the Constitution, there is no problem.