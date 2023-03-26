Fortunately for Serbia and the Serbian people, and unfortunately for those concerned in Macedonia, the talks in Ohrid didn’t result in Serbia recognizing Kosovo, and the thesis that the negotiating framework with the French proposal could be changed, that is, it showed that it could, collapsed, MP Ivan Stoiljkovic commented on the talks between Belgrade and Pristina.

According to him, the nervousness in Pristina is enough evidence that Serbia got what it wanted, which is that there is no recognition of Kosovo and that the establishment of the Community of Serbian Municipalities is now a reality.

In the interview with “Republika”, Stoiljkovic points out that Vucic showed the Macedonian authorities how he fights and negotiates for his country.

The government here believes that if Serbia agrees to recognize Kosovo, we also have to accept everything that is asked of us. They leave no room for anyone to stand up and fight for their own people. Vucic is a bad example for the government in Macedonia because he showed that certain changes can be achieved in the interest of one’s own people by fighting. The fact that our government unquestioningly accepts everything and says “let’s just sign and finish the job” is irresponsible behavior, Stoiljkovic told “Republika”.

The fact that for the international community, the Ohrid agreement is legally binding even though there is no signature for Stoiljkovic is proof that everyone interprets things as they see fit.

What is obvious is that Kosovo is a protectorate under the international community but it is a source of possible instability and they want to do their own thing, not realizing that Serbia also has an interest there. Serbia will not allow itself to be humiliated again. This is a process that can take a long time because the problem is long-standing.

Stoiljkovic does not rule out the possibility of Croatia doing to Serbia what Bulgaria is doing during the EU negotiations.

The issues in the Balkans are open and Macedonia and Serbia are paying the price of the historical delay, and it can be very expensive. That delay is partly our fault and partly the international community’s, which walked over dead bodies to realize its own interests, not taking into account that here live people who also have not only their own interests but also a life that they want to arrange in the best possible way.

