The government is introducing media censorship amid an epidemic, says VMRO DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski.

The government opted for online press conferences and inclusion of questions. But by abusing the situation it is trying to exclude critical media. Accreditation is required to ask questions at government online conferences. However, only AJM members can obtain accreditation.

Namely, the registration letter states:

All media registered in the AVMS Register (Print Media Register / Television Register / Radio Register) are eligible to participate in the call, as well as all the online media from the Register of the Council of Ethics in the Media of Macedonia and the Association of Journalists of Macedonia (Register of Professional Online Media) ”