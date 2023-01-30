Another prisoner escaped from the Skopje prison in Suto Orizari. Second escape in two weeks, VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson Naum Stoilkovski said today.

Two days ago, Arif Alili from Kicevo escaped from the prison where Filip Andov Sokol is the director. And Alili, the newest fugitive from the prison under Sokol’s eye, as well as the escapee from two weeks ago, was part of the so-called “free department”. Arif is one of the two Alili brothers well-known to the Kicevo public, arrested in September 2020, he was sentenced to three years, after a large-scale operation to arrest drug dealers, and he escaped from the Sutka prison five months before the end of his sentence. This can no longer be seen as a coincidence, these are systemic failures, if not intentional systemic failures. This is no longer a state, but the territory of the mafia, in which prisoners can freely leave prison whenever they want. Just two weeks ago, Nafi Abdiovski, a prisoner with a whole photo album with the entire SDS leadership, escaped from Sutka, the authorities said nothing to their beloved Sokol. Now another escape is happening, and the government is silent and hiding again. How many more prisoners need to escape from Sutka to seek responsibility? Does blood have to fall, like in Idrizovo, to react?

According to Stoilkovski, resignations and accountability are needed from the favorite of SDS, Filip Andov Sokol, and from the Minister of Justice, Nikola Tupancevski.