Zoran Zaev is still running away from the answer as to whether he personally, together with his business partner in the construction business Goran Krstev, the municipal urban planner Stojan Dinev, the construction and urban inspector Irinka Trajkova, the person in charge of local economic development Nikola Godev and Kiril Partalov, the then municipal secretary, all accused and abolished for the illegal building Global, are the people for whose negligent work Global was turned into ashes, and for years the lives of huge people are brought in danger, Naum Stoilkovski, spokesperson for VMRO-DPMNE said at Wednesday’s press conference.

Zaev and the others abolished for the construction of Global are now running away from the answer whether there were two important reports for the construction of a public building, and they refer to the fire protection system.