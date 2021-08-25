The candidates presented by SDSM are old, worn-out staff, regardless of whether as mayors or officials in other positions. Where SDSM wants to show new people, it appoints old staff known for changing a dozen positions, VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski said on Wednesday.

For example, Goran Sugareski for Prilep or Dusko Veskovski, cannot be a new person, when he is already known as a bad director of PE Water and Sewerage Skopje. The candidates for Jegunovce, Brvenica, Cesinovo and Oblesevo and Sveti Nikole are not new people either, says Stoilkovski.

According to him, the disagreement in SDSM is due to problems with the lack of quality people, so it chooses people for defeat.

He added that VMRO-DPMNE offers a new hope, a new plan and a new strategy.