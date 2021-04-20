epa06883610 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Prime Minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic Of Macedonia (FYROM), Zoran Zaev (R) during signature of an agreement on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium, 12 July 2018. NATO member countries' heads of states and governments gather in Brussels on 11 and 12 July 2018 for a two days meeting. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson Naum Stoilkovski, said Tuesday in an interview with MTV that Zoran Zaev does not want the country to get a date for EU negotiations because he cares more about the mafia, and Zaev plays a judge in cases like the Dragi Raskovski one.

Zoran Zaev does not want the country to get a date for EU negotiations because he cares more about the mafia, such steps of this government to move closer to the European Union will not be possible, nor will he be able to play a judge, as he says he has reviewed all the evidence in relation to Raskovski and the man according to him was not guilty, then to say that he had no idea, and to describe the product of Dragi Raskovski, to further let go of those who will endanger his personal project, just to stay in power, and so that the mafia continues to work, says Stoilkovski.

Stoilkovski says that the messages from the international community are clear regarding the rule of law, and today ranking for media freedom was published, and our country is sinking in virtually every segment of social existence, he said.