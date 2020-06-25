Dafina Stojanoska, who leads the VMRO-DPMNE list in the 6th, north-western district, met with supporters in Gostivar today, where she said that citizens of all ethnic groups and religions can’t wait to be rid of the corrupt Zoran Zaev regime.

The citizens of Gostivar are angry at Zaev for his humiliation of the Macedonians, but also for the devastation he caused for all citizens. On July 15, the city of Gostivar will deliver its verdict to Zaev on all the languages spoken here, Stojanoska said.